OSCODA – The U.S. Air Force (AF) had an opportunity to share updates on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, during the Nov. 16 Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. A couple weeks later, it was the state’s turn to provide its latest available details regarding the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in the township, which included talks on the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment (OAEA).
Conducted as a webinar, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) held a community meeting on Nov. 29, to discuss the WAFB/Oscoda area PFAS environmental investigations.
MPART is comprised of seven different state agencies, and representatives from two of these – the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) – served as the main speakers for the webinar.
Prior to going over the OAEA, MDHHS Toxicologist Puneet Vij gave a reminder of the adverse health effects which have been established in epidemiological and lab animal model studies, for the PFAS compounds PFOA and PFOS. Some of the effects in humans, associated with higher PFAS exposure from the epidemiological studies, include reduced fertility, increased chance of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, small decrease in infant birth weight, higher cholesterol levels, increased chance of thyroid disease and liver damage, decreased immune system response to vaccines and increased chance of cancer.
As reported, these are among the reasons why several community members have advocated for advanced cleanup – given that the PFAS-containing firefighting foam which was used by the AF when WAFB was active, has been seeping into groundwater, surface water and soil, impacting areas and biota both on the property and beyond the base boundary.
Vij then highlighted MDHHS’s re-sampling effort, which is being used to understand PFAS fluctuations in drinking water wells.
For Round Three, samples were collected from 245 homes this summer. Of these, the department received results from 126. “And out of 126 results, there are 77 non-detects [ND] and 49 detections,” Vij said, noting that six of the detections exceeded MDHHS comparison values (CVs).
A chart he displayed also showed that the range of total PFAS from Round Three was 2.1 to 143.9 parts per trillion.
As seen in one of the images accompanying this story, Vij shared a map depicting the latest results, as well. Blue dots indicated the NDs, white dots represented detections but less than the CVs and orange dots showed the detections that exceeded the CVs. There were also shaded spaces outlining the various areas of concern in and around the community, such as Van Etten Lake (VEL), Loud Drive, Colbath Road and, in neighboring AuSable Township, the Smith Street area.
When it came time for his update on MDHHS’s OAEA, Vij said that this project is an investigation of exposure to certain chemicals – PFAS included – in the blood and urine of residents of the Oscoda area.
He advised that those age 12 and older, with a current residence in Oscoda or AuSable Township, are eligible to participate.
“Some in your community may have received a phone call already,” Vij said. “We started with direct phone recruitment and the phone calls were very successful, with over 140 people enrolled.”
The next recruitment activities, starting in the new year, will include mailings to households in each township. He explained that batches of mailings will be staggered, so residents won’t necessarily receive theirs at the same time.
“People have had appointments scheduled this fall. These appointments will continue in March 2023, and will be available in multiple months,” Vij went on. “Also, we are flexible in our appointment scheduling, and will continue recruitment activities and enrollment through 2023.”
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DEHBio and click on the “Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment” section. Vij notes that specific questions can also be directed to MDHHS by phone, at 844-464-7327. Available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, this number can be used by those who want to check their eligibility and enrollment, as well.
According to the MDHHS website, people can come in contact with chemicals in what they eat and drink, in products they use, at work and in their environment, such as in the air, soil and water. Some chemicals are helpful and necessary for life, and some can be harmful. Either way, this contact is a chemical exposure.
By joining the study, MDHHS states that participants can be a part of Michigan’s PFAS projects and also learn about their exposure to not only PFAS, but to other chemicals like mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), that can be found in fish throughout the Great Lakes region.
The OAEA is being carried out as one part of the Michigan biomonitoring surveillance program, named the Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring project (MiChEM). MDHHS reports that by using MiChEM materials and methods, the OAEA will provide adult participants measurements for a total of 197 chemicals, including 45 PFAS from samples of their blood and urine. Also among the chemicals being measured, are 24 metals – such as lead, arsenic and aluminum – and 100 PCBs.
Guardians of adolescent participants will be provided with the measurements for a total of 45 PFAS from a sample of the adolescent’s blood. (Those age 12-17 will only provide a blood sample for PFAS testing).
The OAEA will also be able to compare results to Michigan as a whole, which will help MDHHS identify if OAEA participants have different exposures than other residents in the state.
For more details, a link to the MiChEM page is available under the OAEA section of the MDHHS website.
According to the department, participants will answer survey questions online or by phone, which takes roughly 30-45 minutes. The questions are about how the person may have come in contact with certain chemicals. They will also attend a 30-minute appointment, where a trained professional will collect a blood sample and/or ask for a urine sample.
Along with resources on how to reduce chemical exposures, once these steps are complete, participants will receive a $65 Visa gift card. Unless they opt out, the participant’s personal lab results will also be mailed to their home.
Lab results for the chemicals checked in adult samples, is noted by MDHHS to be a $1,000 value.
For all ages of participants, the results will tell them the amount of certain chemicals in their blood – and urine, if measured – at the time the samples were collected.
The results will not show the source of any of the chemicals in the samples, or anything about chemicals which were not measured. It won’t show if the chemicals measured are currently harming one’s health, have in the past or may do so in the future, either.
Noted on the exposure monitoring page, is that MDHHS’s MiChEM project is the first statewide effort to gather data on the amount of certain chemicals in the blood and urine of Michiganders.
It’s important that people of different races, ethnicities, age groups and parts of the state participate in MiChEM to better understand whether certain groups have more of certain chemicals in their blood and urine, the information goes on.
MiChEM will help MDHHS and other agencies know what actions to take to reduce chemical exposures. These could include investigating sources and health effects of chemical exposures, creating programs to reduce these harmful exposures and improving laws related to chemical use.
“Our community is very excited about this project,” said local resident and OAEA Community Advisory Team Member Cathy Wusterbarth, who added that the group looks forward to great participation.
Based on the contacts made and the number of people who have signed up thus far, resident Christina Coulon asked if she was correct in saying that this will be a response rate of about 30%.
“Yes, for now,” answered Vij.
Coulon asked if Vij considers this to be an acceptable response rate and, “Is that going to give you enough samples to do any studies on?”
“We are going to reach out to more folks. This was just via phone call,” Vij said, adding that other recruitment methods will be underway, so further involvement is expected.
Coulon said that she understood but, for the department’s study purposes and to have results which are valid, she questioned whether a larger response rate is needed. “Is 30% adequate?”
As for those who decided not to take part, she also asked what people have identified as some of the barriers to participation.
To each of these questions, Vij told Coulon that he would have to get back to her.
She said that this would be helpful, as she and others are trying to spread the word about the study and get people to feel comfortable with it.
She added that she hates to say it, but the financial incentive is a big part of it, especially given the depressed socioeconomic status of the area.
She said that a lot of people in the community already know what the OAEA is all about, but there are also many who do not, for a variety of reasons. So, she feels that if the department leads with the financial incentive, putting this up front may increase the response rate a bit.
Coulon commended MDHHS for doing a fabulous job of communicating with people and, once they enroll, letting them know what’s going to take place, et cetera. “No complaints there,” she said. “I’m just wondering how we can increase the response rate, remove the barriers to the response rate, so that we have enough participation so that you have valid results when this study is completed.”
“Definitely. You have a really good point,” agreed Vij, who said that he can touch base with the team and those who are making the phone calls and then get back to Coulon, regarding this item.
MPART Executive Director Abigail Hendershott said she believed that the study had just kicked off a few weeks prior to that night’s webinar, and she asked Vij for confirmation on this.
He affirmed that it had been approximately four weeks, as it started on Oct. 26.
Hendershott also sought confirmation as to whether the appointments will continue this year, with another set of appointments to be made in spring 2023, in order to gain as many participants as possible.
“Yes,” Vij responded. “And just to clarify, this is an exposure assessment. It’s not a health study.”
He pointed this out at a prior MPART meeting, as well, saying that because it isn’t a health study, there cannot be associations between blood levels and health effects.
As Wusterbarth also noted during a previous meeting, she told MPART attendees that it has been expressed that the study will continue until interest wanes, in terms of participation.
She said that the study leads expect it to go through next summer, because they want to be able to capture those 12- to 17-year-old participants who may not be able to make appointments through the spring, as well as the seasonal people who might not be around the rest of the year. “So it will be going through next summer also,” according to Wusterbarth. “So I really wanted to make that clear to the community that’s listening.”
Another online meeting goer requested that one of the OAEA study leads at least be invited to the next MPART Oscoda meeting, to answer any questions which may arise, and Vij said that they will do so.
He concluded his presentation by displaying a list of some of the additional resources that people can use, to get more information about PFAS. They are the MPART website, www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse; Eat Safe Fish guidelines site, www.michigan.gov/EatSafeFish; and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry website, www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas/.
For EGLE’s input during the webinar, the department’s project manager for WAFB, Beth Place, gave a reminder that the AF is the lead cleanup agency for the contamination which remains at the former base. The state is the regulator, and the cleanup is being conducted by the AF under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).
She described the source removals and remedial actions the AF has taken in response to such environmental contamination as that stemming from jet fuels, as well as solvents like TCEs.
Place also summarized the steps the AF has taken since the discovery of PFAS at WAFB, which include a soil removal for PFAS at the former fire training area (FT-02); installing an interim remedial action (IRA) to expand the FT-02 pump-and-treat (PTS) system at Clark’s Marsh; an IRA to expand the central treatment system (CTS), which entailed extraction wells along VEL, near Ken Ratliff Memorial Park; and agreeing to conduct quarterly PFAS sampling of the effluent from the engineered wetland treatment system at landfills 30 and 31.
As for where things stand in the CERCLA process, for the long-term remedial action at the site, Place said that the AF has completed the preliminary assessment and site inspection phases, and are now working on the remedial investigation (RI).
She noted that the AF plans to have one more field season for its RI, which will be in the spring/summer of 2023.
Additional removal actions include the discharge from the existing Arrow and Benzene PTSs being treated at the CTS for PFAS, Place continued.
She said that the AF also did a time-critical removal action for the Mission Street discharge, from that treatment system.
“Those treatment systems – Arrow, Benzene and Mission – were originally installed to treat volatile contamination from legacy contaminants, and now that discharge is being treated for PFAS,” she pointed out.
Place then described the AF’s plans for an additional IRA at the Alert Aircraft Area (AAA), as well as to perform a pilot study involving Three Pipes Ditch, each of which have been reported on in this publication.
She also displayed the AF’s one- and five-year outlook slides which were presented at the latest RAB meeting, and noted how the former shows that there will be an addendum to the RI work plan. She said that EGLE was to meet with the AF the following week, to discuss the data collected for the RI so far, look at any data gaps and plan the next steps.
As for the AAA IRA, while EGLE and the AF have had preliminary discussions, there have been no official meetings on this yet. However, Place said that EGLE looks forward to doing so with the AF, in the new year.
Unresolved comments pertaining to the RI, some of the technical points which have been brought up by the RAB community co-chair and topics surrounding the public’s concerns over the wastewater treatment plant and sediment beds, were also intended to be discussed at the EGLE/AF meeting that was held after the MPART webinar.
Place said that following this, EGLE was going to really take a look at the site again and see whether, in their opinion, there are areas that could have an IRA right now.
The webinar was recorded and may be viewed in its entirety on the EGLE YouTube channel, which can be found at www.youtube.com/michiganegle. To go directly to this particular video on the channel, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjW_rz7NbSk.