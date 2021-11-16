EAST TAWAS – A structure fire in the garage of an East Tawas residence was reported last Wednesday, Nov. 10, shortly after 3 p.m.
The East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) was dispatched to the scene, as was the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), which provided mutual aid.
The incident occurred at 424 Evans St., near the intersection of East Washington Street, and ETFD Chief Bill Deckett advised that there were no injuries.
He stated that the fire was knocked down within three minutes of arrival, but before they cleared the scene, personnel remained on site for about 40 minutes, checking for extension and clearing smoke.
As for the cause, Deckett says it appears that the fire started in a wheeled garbage container which had been used to transport leaves from where they were raked, and then dumped onto a pile of burning leaves. “Some of the hot embers must have entered the container, which was located in front of the garage door.”
The resident who had been moving the leaves was home at the time the fire started, and the house is insured.
The attached garage of the ranch style residence measures approximately 24-feet by 30-feet, and Deckett notes that there was fire damage to the garage door, as well as some smoke damage to the garage.
A small amount of smoke also entered the home, which was cleared by using fans and opening windows.
Also on scene with the ETFD and TCFD, were East Tawas Police Department personnel.
Deckett adds that DTE staff arrived, as well, to check that there were no gas leaks caused by the fire. Consumers Energy was also on scene in case the power to the home needed to be cut, which ended up not being necessary.