LANSING — An officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) faces several counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last week.
Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley, was arrested Friday morning and arraigned on six counts of first-degree CSC in Wayne County’s 27th District Court.
He was given a $50,000 personal bond and GPS tether as part of potential release.
The charges stem from alleged sexual abuse involving two victims in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility took the initial disclosure last July and immediately launched an investigation. After completing the investigation, ICE Office of Professional Responsibility forwarded the findings to the Department of Attorney General for evaluation.
“We appreciate that our federal partners took immediate action when the alleged abuse was first reported,” Nessel said. “I have made clear my office will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who commits sexual abuse, especially if the perpetrator is in a position of power. We will fight to secure justice in this case.”
Questions related to Taylor’s employment status should be directed to ICE.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 16 at 10:15 a.m.