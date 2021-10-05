ALPENA – A police investigation to the whereabouts of a missing 18-year-old Alpena woman has turned into an investigation into her suspicious death after her body was found.
Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Alpena Post, acting on a tip, found the body of Brynn Bills, missing since early August.
On Sept. 28, troopers, executed a search warrant at 1680 West Naylor Road in Alpena Township. There was no one home at the time the search warrant was executed.
During the search, human remains were found buried on the property believed to be of Bills. According to a press release, the remains were taken to Western Michigan University for an autopsy at the direction of the Alpena County Investigating Coroner. The cause of death has yet to be determined, and at his point we can only rule her death as suspicious.
The property belongs to 34-year-old Joshua Jay Wirgau, who is a person of interest. He is currently being held without bond in the Alpena County Jail on separate charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault from an incident that occurred earlier and is unrelated to the disappearance of Bills.
This investigation is a collaborative effort between the MSP, Alpena City Police Department, and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation in ongoing and detectives are now narrowing their focus. Numerous resources have been utilized during this investigation including the MSP Grayling Crime Lab, MSP Canine Teams, MSP Aviation Unit, MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team, MSP Emergency Support Team, detectives from the MSP Seventh District Special Investigative Section, Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, and detectives from the Alpena City Police Department.
Anyone with any information in this ongoing criminal investigation is asked to call the MSP Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.