EAST TAWAS – Following a structure fire which occurred on the evening of July 20 in her East Tawas residence, Judith J. Leslie, 80, passed away on Aug. 4.
As recently reported, the East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) and East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), along with the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), were dispatched to the home at 221 W. Tawas Lake Rd. for the report of a fully involved house fire with someone trapped inside.
An ETPD officer arrived on scene less than one minute after being dispatched and, with the assistance of Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) officers, they gained entry into the home using a halligan bar.
According to the ETPD, officers pulled an unconscious woman from the heat- and smoke-filled residence, and began patient assessment, CPR and AED lifesaving efforts.
Leslie is said to have suffered extensive burns and smoke inhalation, but that she regained a heartbeat and was flown by helicopter to the burn unit of Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Responders were able to get Leslie out of the home and begin initiating CPR less than four minutes after they were dispatched. However, it was determined that before crews were called to the scene, the fire had already been burning for some time.
As reported, ETFD Chief Bill Deckett explained that the fire was oxygen starved, meaning it couldn’t get enough air to free burn so it just kept smouldering, creating smoke and heat. “When entry was made, the actual fire was extinguished with only 132 gallons of water, but heat and smoke had to be removed using ventilation fans.”
Deckett advised that during such a fire, smoke and heat start to accumulate at the ceiling and the longer it burns, the lower the heat and smoke fill the room. “The police encountered smoke and heat almost all the way to the floor, which tells us that it had been burning for a while.”
As for what started the fire, it had yet to be confirmed at press time. But Deckett did note that the State Police Fire Investigator, who also brought an arson dog to the property, has so far ruled out any suspicious causes.
“The investigation will be continued by the insurance company investigators in an attempt to determine the cause of the fire,” he added.
Along with the East Tawas and Tawas City police/fire department personnel who responded that evening, assistance was provided by Iosco County EMS, Iosco County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police and ETFD Medical First Responders.