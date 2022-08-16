EAST TAWAS – Following a structure fire which occurred on the evening of July 20 in her East Tawas residence, Judith J. Leslie, 80, passed away on Aug. 4.

As recently reported, the East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) and East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), along with the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), were dispatched to the home at 221 W. Tawas Lake Rd. for the report of a fully involved house fire with someone trapped inside.

