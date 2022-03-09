LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is providing the following statement in response to Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson denying an entrapment motion filed by Jackson County defendants Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico:
“As expected, the defense has worked to skew the facts of this case to undermine the integrity of the charges. This ruling makes clear these defendants were not pressured by law enforcement into committing these crimes. These were very serious threats to our elected officials and the public, and the perpetrators of these crimes must be held accountable.”
The men are known members of the Wolverine Watchmen who are facing charges for allegedly participating in a plot to target law enforcement and politicians. They were ordered to stand trial in March.
Their state co-defendants — Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Brian Higgins, Michael Null and William Null — are awaiting a preliminary exam in Antrim County. A date has not been set in those cases.
Judge Wilson scheduled the Jackson County trial to begin Monday, Sept. 12. A pretrial date was set for Aug. 8.