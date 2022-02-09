TAWAS CITY — A Hale woman who was arrested, along with her partner, in the death of her infant child, was sentenced to jail time after she pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of 3rd-degree child abuse.
Kayla Ann Miller, 34, was sentenced to six months in jail, less credit for two days served, with nine days to be served — with the remainder of the sentence to be held in abeyance — after her no contest plea.
She was handed the sentence by 23rd Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel during a Jan. 31 hearing. The original charge of homicide-involuntary manslaughter, was dismissed.
In addition to the sentence, Miller was also ordered to pay $1,868 in assessments, attend a Michigan Child Protective Services class and serve a probation term, according to court documentation.
Also facing a homicide-involuntary manslaughter charge was Benjiman Lucion Burkett, Jr., 31, of Hale, the child’s father. According to court officials, he is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.
According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were dispatched to the couple’s Hale home on March 28, 2021 after it was reported to Iosco County Central Dispatch that the infant was unconscious and not breathing and that CPR was in progress. The baby was transported to the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, where she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Troopers questioned Burkett, the father, who said that he fed the baby at around 2 a.m., and said that he allegedly must have fell asleep prior to putting the baby back down in its pack and play to sleep. He told troopers when he awoke around 8:30 a.m., the baby was between his bicep and torso and was unresponsive and not breathing.
He told troopers that he immediately tried to wake the baby but was unsuccessful. Miller, the baby’s mother, also tried to wake the baby, but the pair were unsuccessful and contacted emergency personnel.
On March 31, both Burkett and Miller willingly submitted to drug tests conducted by troopers and a children’s services specialist. Both tests allegedly turned positive for methamphetamine.
Burkett allegedly told authorities that he had used marijuana, and then allegedly admitted that he had used meth when Miller allegedly told troopers she had used it.
Miller told troopers that she occasionally used meth, and then later admitted that she had used it three days before the death of the baby. Troopers said in their report of the baby’s autopsy, the presence of meth was in the baby’s blood, which showed both amphetamine and methamphetamine was found in heart blood.