PLAINFIELD Twp. – Dennis R. Federspiel, 69, Bay City, was killed during a motorcycle crash which occurred on May 29 in Plainfield Township.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post have been investigating the fatal incident which, according to an MSP press release, involved three motorcycles.
Authorities state that the crash took place at about 2 p.m. on M-65, near Curtis Road.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Federspiel, who was operating a 2003 Harley-Davidson, was northbound on M-65 when he struck two other motorcycles that were traveling with his group. Federspiel sustained critical injuries and died later at the hospital.
No other serious injuries were reported, and police advise that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
According to the MSP, troopers were assisted at the scene by the Tawas City Police Department, East Tawas Police Department, Plainfield Township Fire Department and Iosco County EMS.
Following issuance of the press release, MSP Spl./Lt. Kimberly Vetter, Public Information Officer at the Third District Headquarters, added that the investigation indicates that Federspiel had stopped to pick up something that had flown off his motorcycle.
He was attempting to catch up to the group, who had gone ahead, and didn’t realize they were turning left.
“He was in the left lane and was unable to slow or avoid the other motorcycles, so he laid down his bike,” Vetter explained.
She noted that while Federspiel still collided with two other motorcycles, he didn’t cause the operators any injuries.