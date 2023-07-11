OSCODA – Bigfoot went missing from the entry of the Wurtsmith District at F-41 and Skeel Avenue in Oscoda.
On Friday, when the township mowed the area, he was still there. By Tuesday, July 4, he was nowhere to be found.
Try out OscodaPress.com for only 99¢ per month for the first 3 months, $5.80 a month after.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
✓ Convenient home delivery
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
Get the Oscoda Press delivered straight to your door and receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition when you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County 3 Months Full Access
|$27.50
|for 90 days
|in County 6 Months Full Access
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|In County 1 Year Full Access
|$81.30
|for 365 days
|Out of Area 3 Months Full Access
|$30.90
|for 90 days
|Out of Area 6 Months Full Access
|$56.60
|for 180 days
|Out of Area 1 Year Full Access
|$91.30
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$5.80
|for 30 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$33.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 3:46 am
OSCODA – Bigfoot went missing from the entry of the Wurtsmith District at F-41 and Skeel Avenue in Oscoda.
On Friday, when the township mowed the area, he was still there. By Tuesday, July 4, he was nowhere to be found.
The Bigfoot cutouts are part of a promotion for the Bigfoot Bash in September, an event sponsored by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce.
A Chamber board member, who is a wood carver, made the cutouts that are placed around town.
Those from the Chamber ask that Bigfoot be returned to the Chamber, no questions asked.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind: NW @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.