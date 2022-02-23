ALPENA — Alpena Michigan State Police (MSP) Trooper Trooper Jacob Strong last week received a citation of bravery during a ceremony in Lansing.
The award was presented by Inspector Frank Keck from the MSP Seventh District Headquarters during a ceremony. The citation comes after Strong's actions, which led to him saving a person from a house fire in Alcona County last year.
The incident was a house fire in Caldonia Township in September. Strong was just getting ready to end his shift when he heard the call of a residential fire on East Swede Road in Caledonia Township.
Dispatch advised a 68-year-old male hospice patient, and his wife were still inside the residence and could not get out.
Strong arrived on scene and observed the southeast corner of the residence to be fully engulfed in flames. He was able to make entry through the south walk-in door. He located the hospice patient and his wife in the southeast room. The wife was struggling to get her husband out of the hospital bed he sleeps in on the main floor.
The main floor of the residence was beginning to fill with heavy smoke and the flames were continuing to spread from the southeast corner of the residence. Strong assisted the wife and was able to get the husband out of bed and safely remove him from the burning home.
Deputies from the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office arrived and helped get the husband down the front steps. Responding agencies included the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Lake Fire Department, Alcona Township Fire Department, and Sanborn Township Fire Department.