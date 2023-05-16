Corgin Michael Dittenber

Corgin Michael Dittenber

 Iosco County Jail photo

GRANT Twp. – Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella has charged Corgin Michael Dittenber, 18, West Branch, with five counts – one of discharging a firearm in a building, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or costs of $10,000; two counts of felonious assault, each of which carry a maximum of four years in prison and/or $2,000; one felony firearm count, which carries a maximum of two years in prison consecutive to another felony; and reckless use of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor punishable by 90 days and/or $500.

With the misdemeanor, the court may also suspend hunting privileges for up to three years, per Michigan Compiled Law 752.864.

Tags