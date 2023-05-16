GRANT Twp. – Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella has charged Corgin Michael Dittenber, 18, West Branch, with five counts – one of discharging a firearm in a building, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or costs of $10,000; two counts of felonious assault, each of which carry a maximum of four years in prison and/or $2,000; one felony firearm count, which carries a maximum of two years in prison consecutive to another felony; and reckless use of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor punishable by 90 days and/or $500.
With the misdemeanor, the court may also suspend hunting privileges for up to three years, per Michigan Compiled Law 752.864.
In a press release dated May 8, Bacarella stated that Dittenber is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
According to Bacarella, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were dispatched to a home in Grant Township on May 7, regarding a shots fired complaint at a prom after-party in a private residence.
“During the course of the investigation, the troopers determined that a fight had broken out. The suspect then produced a handgun and pointed it at persons attending the party. He struck a juvenile with the gun and discharged the firearm,” Bacarella advised.
He stated that the investigation which was completed by the MSP, resulted in a warrant for the arrest of Dittenber on May 8.
The warrant was authorized by Bacarella, and Dittenber has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office extended its gratitude to the MSP, for their investigation in this matter.
In what took place after this publication had already gone to print, Iosco County 81st District Court staff said that Dittenber was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, May 16.
Iosco County Jail personnel note that following his arrest, Dittenber was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
As outlined in the statement in support of complaint for warrant document provided by the courthouse, an MSP trooper began an investigation into the shots fired complaint, which occurred in the 200 block of North Rhodes Road in Grant Township.
The alleged victim was identified and told police that during the assault, they felt someone grab them by the neck. The victim then allegedly felt something hit them in the head and heard a gunshot.
The MSP says that the suspect was identified as Dittenber and, on May 8, the responding trooper interviewed Dittenber at the Iosco County Jail.
According to court records, he waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with the trooper.
When describing the incident, Dittenber allegedly stated that he was at the home when a fight broke out in the garage. He then observed a friend being choked.
Dittenber allegedly reached into his waistband, produced a pistol and began pointing it into the crowd, which he said was in an attempt to break up the fighting.
He allegedly struck an unknown subject in the head with the pistol, after which he dropped the gun, picked it back up and pointed it at a large group of people.
According to the statement, Dittenber pointed the pistol at the victim and then struck the juvenile in the head with the handguard of the gun, at which point it fired within the garage of the residence.
Upon reviewing video and audio of the incident, produced during the investigation, the MSP reports that the video was consistent with Dittenber’s statement.