Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Alcona, southwestern Alpena, southeastern Crawford, Ogemaw, northeastern Roscommon, Iosco and Oscoda Counties through 930 AM EDT... At 830 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ossineke Township to Lake St. Helen. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Ossineke Township around 835 AM EDT. The Town Of Hubbard Lake and Hubbard Lake around 840 AM EDT. West Branch, Ossineke, Spruce, Lost Lake Woods and Clear Lake around 845 AM EDT. Rose City, Selkirk, Negwegon State Park and Black River around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Rifle River State Park, Lupton, Long Lake, Hale and Plainfield Township. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH