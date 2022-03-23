EAST TAWAS – In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post and Iosco County EMS personnel were dispatched to an address in the 500 block of Westover Street in East Tawas, for a reported medical emergency.
According to the MSP, troopers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures on a 35-year-old East Tawas man, which were unsuccessful.
Subsequent investigation at the scene indicated that the death was suspicious in nature and potentially tied to a narcotics overdose.
The incident remains under investigation by troopers and detectives from the MSP West Branch Post, who state that there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.