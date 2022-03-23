LANSING — An Ohio woman faces prison time related to allegations she left threatening and racist voicemails for state Representatives Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last week.
Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, Ohio, is charged in 54A District Court with the following:
- One count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.
- One count of ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony.
- Two counts of telecommunications services – malicious use, a six-month misdemeanor.
The Department alleges Bachman left a threatening voicemail for Rep. Anthony in May 2021. The message said:
- “Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sht and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”
The Department also alleges Bachman left a threatening voicemail for Rep. Johnson in June 2021. An excerpt of the message, which has been censored, included:
- “Well, baby-doll, na lip bh, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you.... You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”
Michigan State Police investigated the incidents before referring them to the Department for evaluation.
“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”
The Court set an arraignment for March 31 at 8:15 a.m., at which point Bachman must appear in-person before the Court.