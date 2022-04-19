IOSCO COUNTY — Throwing out unused medicine without any consideration may carry the risk somebody down the road may find the drugs laying around. At the very least the drugs will spill out and cause an environmental issue.
If they abuse said drugs they perpetuate an unhealthy drug habit, could potentially overdose, or take something bad for them as a mistake.
That’s why the Iosco Substance Free Coalition (ISFC) is asking the community of Iosco County to do their part to keep their loved ones and community safe.
This spring, the ISFC is issuing a “Spring Cleaning Challenge” to those who have medicine in their cabinet they would like to safely dispose of. They are doing this in collaboration with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office and the Iosco County Commission on Aging.
They are requesting people take their medicine to a dedicated disposal site available near the end of April.
• On Monday, April 25, the ISFC will be at the Oscoda AuSable Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The address is 653 State Street in Oscoda.
• On Tuesday, April 26, they will be at the hale Senior center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The address is 310 North Washington in Hale.
• On Wednesday, April 27, they will be at the Sand Lake Senior Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The address is 4059 Indian Lk Rd, National City.
• Finally, on Thursday, April 28, they will be at the Tawas senior Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The address is 312 Newman St. in East Tawas.
They will be accepting pills, liquids, pain patches and syringes. In exchange for these items, they are handing out participation prizes as an incentive.
For more information, visit upnorthprevention.org.