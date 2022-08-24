LANSING — The leader of The Base — a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government — was re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins to 56 months to 20 years. He pleaded guilty to gang membership felonies in connection to a December 2019 incident in Dexter, in which Watkins and his co-defendant, Alfred Gorman, used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home.

Tags

Trending Food Videos