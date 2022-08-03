TAWAS CITY — A Florida man was sentenced to 95 months in prison, to a maximum of 15 years, after an Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court jury found him guilty on all counts in a 2020 sexual assault of a child.

That means that Austin Wade Smith, 23, Middleburg, Fla., will have to serve nearly eight years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Smith’s sentence was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Allen C. Riffel during a July 19 sentencing hearing. Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Bacarella said that Riffel followed the sentencing guidelines and gave Smith the maximum sentence allowed under the law.

