OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Police Department has received reports of counterfeit $20 bills circulating area businesses.
The bills are stamped “copy money," and are advertised online as movie prop money, according to police.
These bills are illegal counterfeit currency as defined by federal law, especially if presented as genuine currency, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Oscoda Township Police at 989-739-9113.
