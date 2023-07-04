LANSING – Effective Friday, June 30, Michigan became the 26th state in the U.S. to adopt hands-free device legislation, placing strict implications on drivers found to be using cell phones without the use of hands-free technology.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill making it illegal to hold and use a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle in Michigan.
To support this new legislation, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin installing Hands-Free Device Use signs at 37 locations along state line and border crossings. Installation will begin this week and is expected to continue through the summer until all signs are placed.
In addition to trunkline signs, MDOT’s dynamic message sign (DMS) boards will include reminders of the new law. The following message will be displayed on all DMS boards moving forward:
Texting while driving has been illegal in Michigan since 2010, but increasing the parameters of the law to prohibit the use of cell phones without hands-free technology is expected to further improve safety for all road users, including passengers, pedestrians, and road workers.
“This legislation is a welcome addition in the fight to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries,” said State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. “Improving safety for our road workers is a top priority for the department, and these new laws will help to ensure that our roads and work zones are protected from distracted driving.”
According to Michigan State Police, the bill signed by Whitmer amends Michigan law to make it illegal to “use a mobile electronic device to do any task, including, but not limited to” the following:
• Send or receive a telephone call.
• Send, receive, or read a text message.
• View, record, or transmit a video.
• Access, read, or post to a social networking site.
The law makes holding or using a cell phone while driving a primary offense – meaning an officer could pull someone over and ticket them for this offense. The new legislation specifically states, however, that police would not be allowed to search a driver solely because of this violation.
The legislation defines holding a cell phone or electronic device as physically supporting it with “any part of the hands, arms or shoulders.”
Drivers caught violating the rules would face fines and/or be required to perform community service.
If a person is caught holding or using a cell phone, or mobile electronic device, while driving a regular motor vehicle, they would face the following fines:
• First violation: $100 fine or 16 hours of community service, or both.
• Second or subsequent violation: $250 fine or 24 hours of community service, or both.
• If 3 violations occur within a 3-year period: The driver would be ordered by the court to complete a drive-improvement course.
If a person driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is caught holding or using a cell phone, they would face the following fines:
• First violation: $200 fine or 32 hours of community service, or both.
• Second or subsequent violation: $500 fine or 48 hours of community service, or both.
• Under the legislation, if a crash were to occur and the at-fault driver was holding or using a cell phone while driving, any civil fines would be doubled.
Additional information regarding this legislation and the penalties associated are available through the Michigan State Police Office of Highway Safety Planning website at www.Michigan.gov/DistractedDriving.