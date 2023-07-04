NEW SIGNS

NEW SIGNS – To support the new hands-free device legislation, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin installing these Hands-Free Device Use signs at 37 locations along state line and border crossings.

 Courtesy photo MDOT

LANSING – Effective Friday, June 30, Michigan became the 26th state in the U.S. to adopt hands-free device legislation, placing strict implications on drivers found to be using cell phones without the use of hands-free technology.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill making it illegal to hold and use a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle in Michigan.

