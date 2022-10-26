TRIUMPHANT TEAM

TRIUMPHANT TEAM – Less than a week after the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) was granted approval to expand its coverage area into Alabaster Township, a structure fire occurred at this home on Second Street. The Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) was dispatched to the incident, along with East Tawas fire personnel and the TCPD, where crews extinguished the flames, assisted the occupants to safety and ensured that the dwelling was saved. According to TCFD Chief Steve Masich, the police were first on scene and helped the occupants exit the home.

 Courtesy photo

ALABASTER Twp. – Alabaster Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth has commended those who responded to a structure fire at a local residence, in the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief Steve Masich says that the TCFD, along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) and Tawas City Police Department (TCPD), were dispatched to 1015 Second St. in Alabaster Township, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos