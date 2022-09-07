LANSING — Four law enforcement officers were charged after a Michigan State Police trooper used excessive force against a resident and other law enforcement present at the scene failed to act, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last week.

Michigan State Police Troopers Bram Lester Schroeder and Zachary Tebedo, and Saginaw Police Officers Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez were arraigned in the 70th District Court in Saginaw.

Tags

Trending Food Videos