Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Straits of Mackinac within 5 nm of Mackinac Bridge including Mackinac Island, St Ignace to False Detour Channel, 5NM East of Mackinac Bridge to Presque Isle Light MI including Bois Blanc Island, Presque Isle Light to Sturgeon Pt MI Including Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Sturgeon Pt to Alabaster MI. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&