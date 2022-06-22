LANSING — A former Macomb County priest faces more than a decade in prison after being convicted of sex abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Neil Kalina was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) by a jury in Macomb County Circuit Court late Friday afternoon. The charges are 15-year felonies.
“This conviction marks the sixth one secured by my clergy abuse team,” Nessel said. “It’s also a reminder of our ongoing commitment to this investigation and the survivors in these cases. We will continue to fight for justice.”
Kalina was first charged in May 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, California. The jury was also presented first-degree CSC and rendered a not guilty verdict to that charge.
In total, 11 people have been charged since the beginning of the Department of Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Investigation.
Sentencing is set for July 26 before Judge Diane Druzinski.