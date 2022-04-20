NOVI – Two Iosco County fire departments were recently represented at the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs (MAFC) annual three-day conference, which was held in Novi.
East Tawas Fire Chief Bill Deckett and Assistant Chief Eric Abbott, along with Plainfield Township Fire Chief Steve Bradley and Assistant Chief Ed Lauria, traveled south last Monday, April 11, for the event.
There were meetings on issues facing the fire service, as well as safety and wellness presentations and review of large or unusual fires that recently occurred. Topics also included catastrophic event preparation, legislative issues facing Michigan’s fire service and how to create a motivated work force, among others.
On the second evening of the conference, they attended the MAFC Presidential Dinner Banquet, where chief officers who passed away in the past two years were recognized.
Bradley noted that in addition to the classes and training, the networking made the conference worthwhile. “You meet people who have the same problems as you, and sometimes you can work together with others to solve those problems.”
Deckett said he thought the most interesting session that he attended was entitled, “The Brigadoon Fire on Mackinac Island,” which featured the Mackinac County emergency manager and the Mackinac Island fire chief.
“Fighting a large fire can be challenging. Add to that, the chief and firefighters arriving on bicycles and manning some of the only motorized vehicles on the island. Then, when mutual aid is needed, it all has to arrive on a ferry,” Deckett pointed out.
He added that about 150 chief officers from throughout the state were in attendance at the 2022 conference.