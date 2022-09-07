LANSING — A nurse has been charged with causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo was charged in the 61st District Court in Kent County, with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony.
The Department of Attorney General alleges that in December 2020, Bratcher was performing her duties as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and became aware that two incorrect medication doses were administered to a member of the home. Bratcher had a duty to report the error to a supervisor or physician in a timely manner but failed to do so.
“Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care,” said Nessel. “Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act.”
Bratcher is scheduled to be arraigned via Zoom on September 14.
