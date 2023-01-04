BALDWIN Twp. – A number of resources were called in recently, as the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) and other emergency responders battled a blaze at a home in Baldwin Township.
According to Fire Chief Bill Deckett, the ETFD was dispatched at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022, for a reported fire at 2185 Helen Rd.
He said that the incident was called in by a neighbor and, when the ETFD arrived, the East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) personnel who were already on scene of the fully involved structure fire advised that the whereabouts of the four residents was unknown. However, upon investigation, one of the officers was able to find out that the residents were not there and were safe at a relative’s home.
Along with the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) providing automatic mutual aid and assisting the ETFD with the situation, Deckett states that the Oscoda Township Fire Department also sent a tanker for additional water, while the Grant Township Fire Department sent a pumper and provided manpower to sit in the ETFD fire station, to cover both East Tawas and Tawas City.
The TCFD also kept the public apprised of a subsequent road closure, by getting the word out via social media that nearby Aulerich Road was closed in both directions for a period of time, due to water shuttle operation. The road was re-opened to traffic later that evening.
In addition to the various fire departments, Deckett notes that Consumers Energy was on scene to disconnect the power line – which had fallen in the yard – to the building; water plant staff from Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority were informed because of the large amount of water which was used; Baldwin Township had to be notified to pump out the hydrant that was utilized, so it didn’t freeze after being shut off; and the Iosco County Road Commission arrived to salt the road where it became icy during the water supply operations.
While no one was harmed during the incident, Deckett says that Iosco County EMS was also on standby, in the event of any injuries.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Fire Investigator was called to the scene, as well, to look for a cause and origin of the fire.
Of those who assisted, “Iosco County Central Dispatch always plays an important part, contacting not only us, but everyone who we needed to respond to the scene,” Deckett continued.
He added that the ETPD were first on scene, and were able to determine that the residents were not in the structure at the time. Further, body camera footage from the responding officer may give investigators a better idea of how and where the fire started.
As of press time, Deckett said he was not able to find out whether the two-story home, measuring approximately 1,200-1,400 square feet, was insured. But he hopes to learn this from the MSP Fire Investigator, and he also points out that the incident is still currently under investigation.
Deckett advised that the ETFD cleared the scene at 10 a.m. the next morning, and then returned again at 2 p.m. to assist the MSP.
He shared that the home is being considered a total loss, and that nothing was salvageable.
In addition to the structure itself, it was also noted in the incident report that there was heat and flame damage to a vehicle which was parked in front of the home.
According to the report, the estimated losses entailed property, valued at $100,000, and $40,000 worth of contents.