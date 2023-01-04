BALDWIN Twp. – A number of resources were called in recently, as the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) and other emergency responders battled a blaze at a home in Baldwin Township.

According to Fire Chief Bill Deckett, the ETFD was dispatched at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022, for a reported fire at 2185 Helen Rd.

