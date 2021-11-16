TAWAS CITY – The Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), were dispatched to a structure fire on Nov. 6, at approximately 1:45 p.m.
TCFD Chief Steve Masich says that the arriving fire personnel confirmed a working, fully involved detached garage fire. The garage was located at 1343 Townline Rd. in Tawas City, and the owners, who do have insurance, were home at the time of the fire.
As both fire departments extinguished the flames, mutual aid was also requested and received from the Grant Township and Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore fire departments, who assisted with the water shuttle process. The Oscoda Township Fire Department was called upon, as well, to back up the Tawas area.
Masich said that the garage measured about 30-feet by 80-feet, and was mainly used as a small engine repair shop.
The possible cause may have been that, shortly before the fire occurred, the resident was working on a piece of equipment which involved some grinding of metal that produced hot sparks, with the embers then igniting an unknown material.
The garage was a total loss, and Masich reports that crews were on scene for nearly four hours.
One of the residents of the property had slight burns on his clothing, as he tried to extinguish the fire before calling 9-1-1. Masich said that aside from this, to his knowledge, there were no injuries.
Assisting the TCFD were the ETFD, Grant Township, Oscoda Township and Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore fire departments, Iosco County EMS, Michigan State Police and Iosco County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch.