LANSING– Two Alpena area men have been charged in the deaths of two local women who disappeared over a year ago, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski announced.

Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is accused of murdering Brynn Bills in August 2021. Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau, 35, also of Alpena, are accused of then murdering Abby Hill in September of that same year to prevent Hill from revealing information about the murder of Bills.

