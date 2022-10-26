LANSING– Two Alpena area men have been charged in the deaths of two local women who disappeared over a year ago, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski announced.
Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is accused of murdering Brynn Bills in August 2021. Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau, 35, also of Alpena, are accused of then murdering Abby Hill in September of that same year to prevent Hill from revealing information about the murder of Bills.
Srebnik and Wirgau were arraigned in 88th District Court before Judge Allan M. Curtis on Oct. 20.
Srebnik is charged with the following:
- One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;
- One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;
- One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years;
- One count of felony firearm – second offense, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges;
- One count of felony firearm possession, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years.
Joshua Wirgau is charged with the following:
- One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;
- One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years;
- One count of being an accessory after the fact to a felony for the hiding of Brynn Bills’ body, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years;
- One count of felony firearm possession, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years;
- One count of felony firearm – second offense notice, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges.
Both Srebnik and Wirgau are habitual offenders.
“There is no charge or punishment that will alleviate the grief felt by the families and loved ones of these two women, but I am committed to holding responsible their killers and will exhaust all resources to see justice delivered,” said Nessel. “This case requires exceptional resources, and I am happy to lend the support and services of my department to the community to prosecute this case. I am dedicated to this partnership with Prosecutor Muszynski, and I am committed to seeing justice delivered to the families of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill.”
“I am very grateful for the law enforcement officers and all those who have spent countless hours investigating these cases,” said Muszynski. “I am confident that the diligence and persistence of all involved have put us in the best position to achieve justice for Ms. Bills and Ms. Hill. I’d like to thank their families and the community for their patience throughout this process.”
“I would also like to thank the Attorney General, Dana Nessel and her team, for working with our office throughout this investigation and I look forward to our continued partnership towards the pursuit of justice,” said Muszynski.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) opened a criminal investigation into the reported disappearance of Brynn Bills, 17, of Mio, in August 2021. By September, the MSP identified Srebnik, Wirgau, and Hill as being involved in the disappearance of Bills. During the course of that investigation, it was learned that Hill was the last person to see Bills alive.
Facebook Messenger and eyewitness testimony both support that Bills was picked up by Hill in the early morning hours of August 2, 2021. The prosecution alleges that Bills was killed by Srebnik, and her body was buried in the backyard of Wirgau’s home shortly after she was last seen alive.
On September 25, 2021, Srebnik, Wirgau and Hill were dropped off in a remote area of Alpena. The prosecution believes Abby Hill, 34, of Alpena, was executed on that property to stop her from revealing information about the killing of Bills, and that Hill’s body was left at the site.
Charges against Srebnik and Wirgau were announced last week by Nessel and Muszynski at a press conference.
Srebnik and Wirgau are both currently serving two years in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony firearm possession charges in February 2022.