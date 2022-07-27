LANSING — A Macomb County man accused of stealing a state representative’s identity will stand trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Today Judge Kathleen G. Galen bound the case against Christopher Still, 24, of Eastpointe, over to Macomb County Circuit Court.
- Three counts of insurance fraud for obtaining an insurance policy using the victim’s name and date of birth, a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and up to $50,000 in fines.
- Three counts of identity theft for obtaining an insurance policy in the victim's name using his date of birth, a felony punishable by up to five years, a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
- Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, for using a computer to commit the identity theft and insurance fraud.
Still is accused of stealing Rep. Tyrone Carter’s identity and opening three car insurance policies in the legislator’s name. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with the Department of Attorney General on this case.
“I appreciate the work done by our partners at DIFS to secure charges in this case,” Nessel said. “We will not hesitate to pursue action against those who commit identity theft and fraud.”
“We see in this case that anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud, which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Having a fraudulent insurance policy opened under your name could give you and your family problems down the line, so we encourage Michiganders to check their credit reports and carefully review all financial documents they receive to make sure their identity is protected.”
Still is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 8 in Macomb County Circuit Court.
The DIFS FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and works with the Attorney General and other law enforcement to prosecute these crimes. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS' website.