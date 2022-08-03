TAWAS Twp. – The Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), were dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 12:15 a.m. on July 26.
It occurred in a roughly 1,600-square-foot, single-story ranch style home, located at 770 N. Plank Rd. in Tawas Township.
Personnel arriving on scene confirmed that there was a working, fully involved structure fire, with flames extending through the steel roof. TCFD Chief Steve Masich adds that the floor had collapsed from the interior, making fire extinguishment extremely challenging for the firefighters.
The homeowner was not present at the time, but later arrived as firefighters were extinguishing the flames.
While both departments worked on the fire scene for more than four hours, mutual aid was requested and received from the Grant Township Fire Department (GTFD). This gave them additional resources to assist with the water shuttle process, and Masich advised that the efforts included utilizing more than 28,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish the fire.
The home was a total loss, as crews stayed on scene putting out multiple hot embers from collapsed debris.
The owner did have homeowners’ insurance, and no injuries occurred.
As of the time a press release was issued by the TCFD later that day, the preliminary cause of the fire had yet to be determined.
Assisting the TCFD were those from the ETFD, Iosco County EMS, Michigan State Police, GTFD and Iosco County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch.