TAWAS Twp. – The Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), were dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 12:15 a.m. on July 26.

It occurred in a roughly 1,600-square-foot, single-story ranch style home, located at 770 N. Plank Rd. in Tawas Township.

