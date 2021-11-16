HALE – Troopers with the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post are continuing their investigation into the death of Yvonne Aleta Helton, 76, Hale.
According to the MSP, her family reported her missing on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
It is believed that Helton left her home on Ora Lake Road on foot. She was last seen by family on Nov. 7, at about 10 p.m.
MSP Canine and MSP Aviation Units responded to the residence to assist in locating Helton, and searched into the night.
On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 10, she was discovered, deceased, in a body of water located near her residence.
Initial investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected, and the MSP says that this incident remains under investigation.