BALDWIN Twp. – Investigation continues into an early morning structure fire in Baldwin Township, which was reported by a passerby at approximately 2 a.m. last Friday, Dec. 3.
The incident occurred at 1841 N. US-23, and East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Captain Randy Look reports that when fire crews arrived, a small cabin was fully involved and on the ground.
The cabin was about 10 feet from a pole barn type building, and Look says that the side of the pole barn was also on fire. The flames had entered this structure, as well, with a portion of the building having fire damage inside and outside before personnel were able to extinguish the blaze.
Look noted that the cabin, which measured roughly 12-foot by 12-foot, was deemed a total loss.
The pole barn is approximately 75-feet by 25-feet in size, and he explained that about one-third of this building was considered to have fire and water damage.
Look advised that there were no injuries, and that no one was present at the property when the ETFD arrived.
The property was insured and while it was determined that the fire origin was in the cabin, he pointed out that the incident is still under investigation.
In addition to the help provided by Iosco County Central Dispatch, the ETFD was assisted at the scene by the Tawas City Fire Department, Oscoda Township fire and police departments, Michigan State Police and Iosco County EMS.