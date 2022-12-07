GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Michigan State Police (MSP) is aware of a scam that was recently committed against an elderly couple from Honor.
The elderly couple went to a gas station in Garfield Township to use the Bitcoin ATM. The manager of the station suspected something was wrong and called police. A trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post and deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the station. The trooper and deputy worked together to distract the couple who were on the telephone with the scammer.
The scammer used a computer virus to initiate the attack against the couple’s computer, then staged a series of phone calls posing as Microsoft and as the couple’s bank. They convinced the couple they needed to pay money via bitcoin to prevent loss of freedoms or further financial loss, and made threats of international crime violations. The couple told officers they had already sent $2,900 of the $17,000 that they were told to withdraw from their bank account and convert to Bitcoin for the perpetrator.
The MSP want to remind everyone to never divulge personal information to anyone over the phone, online, or by mail. If you suspect you are a being scammed or doubt the authenticity of the person contacting you, notify law enforcement immediately.