GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Michigan State Police (MSP) is aware of a scam that was recently committed against an elderly couple from Honor.

The elderly couple went to a gas station in Garfield Township to use the Bitcoin ATM. The manager of the station suspected something was wrong and called police. A trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post and deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the station. The trooper and deputy worked together to distract the couple who were on the telephone with the scammer.

