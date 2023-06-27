Philip James Durbin

 Iosco County Jail photo

TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella announced this past Friday that he has charged Philip James Durbin, 23, South Branch, with multiple offenses.

These consist of two counts of enticing a 15-year-old child into producing Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM), which carries a 20-year maximum term of incarceration; two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable by a maximum term of 15 years; and five counts of aggravated possession of CSAM, which carries a 10-year maximum term of incarceration.

