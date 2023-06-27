TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella announced this past Friday that he has charged Philip James Durbin, 23, South Branch, with multiple offenses.
These consist of two counts of enticing a 15-year-old child into producing Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM), which carries a 20-year maximum term of incarceration; two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable by a maximum term of 15 years; and five counts of aggravated possession of CSAM, which carries a 10-year maximum term of incarceration.
Bacarella points out that Durbin is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
According to Bacarella, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post responded to a complaint that a 15-year-old child had been sexually assaulted more than 50 times by a 21-year-old former boyfriend.
While interviewing the suspect, he allegedly showed the police a sexually abusive image of the child. Bacarella notes that the police seized the suspect’s phone.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit allegedly found more than 80 images of CSAM on the suspect’s phone, including those involving infants and animals.
“It was also determined that the suspect was involved in producing [CSAM] involving the victim of the sexual assaults,” Bacarella stated in a press release.
He advised that the investigation completed by the MSP resulted in a warrant – which was authorized by Bacarella – for the arrest of Durbin on June 22.
He was lodged in the Iosco County Jail, where his bond was set at $250,000, 10% cash/surety. Durbin was arraigned on the charges the following day, Friday, June 23, in Iosco County’s 81st District Court in Tawas City.
Court staff have stated that his next hearing, a probable cause conference, was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27. (Occurring after this publication had already gone to print, follow-up on the case will be included in a future edition, as details become available).
Court records also show that Durbin is to appear for a preliminary exam on Tuesday, July 11.
Among the items outlined in the Action In Court document, Durbin is to have no contact with the minor victim, he is not to be alone with anyone under the age of 18 and he is not allowed to use/possess any device which transmits images or connects to the internet.
According to other court records, the minor in this case and a relative met with police at the MSP West Branch Post on Dec. 2, 2022. The teenager allegedly disclosed having a sexual relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Durbin, which she advised took place while she was 15 years old and Durbin was approximately 20 years old.
Durbin was contacted by MSP troopers a few days later, at a gas station in Hale, where he allegedly informed police that he did have a sexual relationship with the girl; however, he claimed that this was not until she was 16 years old, and Durbin denied having a sexual relationship with her while she was under the age of 16.
In addition to the images which were allegedly found during the cell phone search, police state in court records that there were text messages between Durbin and the 15-year-old, which included several sexual innuendos.
It was further noted by law enforcement that Durbin has allegedly made threatening comments, verbally and on social media, directed toward the child victim and her family.
Bacarella says that the Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would like to recognize the troopers from the MSP West Branch Post and the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for their investigation in this matter.