WILBER TWP. – A National City man, who shot a family’s pet dog during a home invasion, was sentenced to 36 months to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge of 2nd-degree home invasion.
Jordan Alexander Campbell, 32, also pleaded guilty to the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and killing animals, both felonies.
He was sentenced to 36 months to five years and 32 months to four years, respectively, for the aforementioned charges. Dismissed were counts of 1st-degree home invasion, two charges of felony firearms and a charge of reckless use of a firearm.
He was also ordered to pay $3,537 in assessments and ordered not to have contact with the victim in the crime.
The sentences were handed down to Campbell during an Oct. 25 hearing in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court.
According to the Michigan State Police, the incident that led to Campbell’s arrest began in Wilber Township when residences of Wilber, a husband and wife, reported Campbell trying to get into their vehicle in their driveway on March 10, 2021.
Troopers responded and made contact with Campbell, who was walking down a nearby road, and asked him if he was carrying a weapon. He told officers no, but then said he was and produced a .380 pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition from his pockets. Police attempted to arrest him, but Campbell said he was confused and did not understand his Miranda rights.
According to the complainants, Campbell approached their home and was screaming saying things like “I keep hearing voices and screams,” I’m trying to get the people help,” and “I think they are all dead,” all while trying to get into their vehicle.
Campbell apparently conveyed that he believed the neighbors were in trouble, so the unnamed male took Campbell to the neighbor’s property to show him that everything was alright and they were OK.
Troopers went to the nearby residence to discover all the doors on the home and outbuilding open, and a box of electronics on the porch. Troopers made contact with those homeowners, who had been gone. They came home to inspect their property.
The homeowners came to the house, and told police the electronics were theirs, but said the dog was missing and had maybe run away while. But the dog was found in the yard, according to troopers, dead with a gunshot wound in its head.
Campbell was transported to the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital for a voluntary mental evaluation, and according to police was found to be in sound mind by a doctor and was discharged.
During an interview with troopers he was staying in a nearby home with a friend and he said he took prescription sleeping medication and was “feeling like he was hallucinating.”
He told police after taking the medication he “heard voices” and when he heard voices he got a handgun from the home, and took his own dog for a walk with the gun to investigate the house.
Campbell told troopers that when he went to investigate the sounds he was “hearing” in the home, a large dog exited the house and began fighting with his own dog, and was badly injured. He told troopers he shot the dog to “put it out of its misery.”
He told troopers he then gathered electronics from the home because the spirits told him it was the only way “to figure out who needs help.”
Troopers made contact with the owner of the firearm, who told troopers that Campbell did not have permission to use the gun or to take it out of the residence.