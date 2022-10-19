OSCODA — Joe Maxwell of Cathy’s Hallmark remembers when the Fall Harvest Block Party was just a modest sales pitch to compliment the holiday season.
“It started years ago when my wife and I did something in the fall,” said Maxwell. “When we first started, we gave away a pumpkin with any purchase. You could buy anything, even with a nickel, you would get a pumpkin. Then we brought pudding and pumpkin cheesecake. My wife makes a mean cheesecake and that was always a big hit.”
Due to COVID restrictions, the cheesecake giveaway is no more, but the free pumpkin, business specials, giveaways and games remain.
On Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dwight Street will be closed off to make way for fall festivities.
There will be a petting zoo and pony rides down the lane.
Two new additions to this year’s participating businesses are Parkside Dairy and Kava Coffee House.
“At first it was just something to do in October. People come up for the color tours, but there’s not a lot going on otherwise. Over time, other people have jumped to help and do things with it,” said Maxwell.
Marc Harger of the Office Lounge and Grill said they’re hosting a bounce house in their lot.
There will be a candy corn guessing game for the kids. They’re giving away free hot dogs too.
Starting at 6 p.m., bars are doing a “witches walk” as per the social district policy between Edelweiss, Tait’s and the Office.
Each bar will have a special cup where adults are legally able to walk around outside with an adult beverage.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a nice thing to do in October to celebrate October. People think of fall colors and Halloween and pumpkins and candy. And it gives all the kids in the community a chance to get a sugar overload,” said Maxwell.