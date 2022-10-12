LANSING — As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Cancer Section is sponsoring a Women’s Health Partnership Campaign and urging eligible Michiganders to participate.
Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among Michigan women. The American Cancer Society estimates that Michigan will have had 8,900 new cases of breast cancer and 1,390 deaths from breast cancer in 2022.
“Early detection through breast cancer screening is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent breast cancer deaths,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Cancer screening can pick up early signs of disease, at stages when treatment is much more effective. This increases the chances of survival and can lower the cost of care.”
As part of the campaign that kicks off this month, MDHHS is urging Michiganders to put health back at the top of their to-do list if they’ve put off important screenings or are worried about the cost of care. MDHHS has openings for program-eligible individuals to receive free cancer and health screenings through two of its programs.
The Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BC3NP), available statewide, provides free breast and cervical cancer screening services to low-income women. This may include follow-up care if a screening abnormality is identified. Although the BC3NP does not pay for cancer treatment, women diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer may be eligible for a special Medicaid program that provides cancer treatment.
The WISEWOMAN Program, available in select areas of the state, helps participants understand their chronic disease risk factors and make healthy lifestyle choices. Every participant receives a free health screening. A health professional will review the results of the health screening, and the participant will have the opportunity to work with a health coach. In addition, participants can choose to participate in a number of free support services, such as the Diabetes Prevention Program, Weight Watchers, Take off Pounds Sensibly or Cooking Matters.
To learn more about Michigan’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program and the WISEWOMAN Program, call 844-446-8727 or visit Michigan.gov/cancer. For Spanish resources, call 800-379-1057.