First off, it’s not like I have a complete disdain for all things that are technical for the betterment of humankind, although I still heed that laptops and the internet highway can just go curl up and dry rot in its serpentine cyber-rabbit hole hell fire.
Believe me when I say I certainly do find various electronic gadget-modern day creature comforts very soothing as well as handy dandy. I do have an affinity for that perfectly air-fried pork tenderloin roast with all the trimmings at my fingertips. Just by simply pressing the “dinner ready lickety-split” button, plain yummy in my tummy, but I sorely miss those by gone yesteryear days of mere practical inventions, the jack-of-all-trades ingenuities and tasks that requires a semi-intelligent individual to fire up the brain cells and just maybe apply a little bit of elbow grease in the effort.
There’s a great sense of achievement and pride when you reach your final goal, a job well done, and you pat yourself on the back. But in today’s teenaged saccharrin-brained, tunnel visioned, virtual lifestyle coma-induced absence of purpose, that satisfying joy of rolling up one’s sleeves and putting forth a solid “A for effort” is solely lacking nowadays, which makes me sad...
That said, my story begins with me asking a simple favor to my three 20-something passengers, while driving in my vehicle one day not so long ago.
“Can someone please hand me the folding road map out of my glovebox?” I asked.
Good lord! The blank stares that followed almost poked my eyes out, the guffaw looks of utter bewilderment on their faces as all three pulled out their Motorola Razr 3-smart phones and every one raced their pecking fingers to download a GPS Google Map app for my convenience, but in the back of my mind, their effort was fruitless.
So with the advent of Google Map, GPS internet atlases or any online roadmap services, the always-reliable paper map was reluctantly made prehistoric before its time by the current-day technology-fused geeks and goblins.
The Rand-McNally foldable road map was the only way we simple-minded cavemen and women found our way from point “A” to the unfamiliar point “B” back in the day. My father, bless his soul, was the epitome of the genuine old school “Jack-of-all-trades,” a self-proclaimed inventor and philosopher, and the type of individual who had no qualms about speaking his mind (think Archie Bunker). He possessed this kindred spirit that enjoyed gassing up the ‘66 Dodge Coronet on a sunny 1970’s Sunday afternoon and venturing out into the wild blue yonder with the family in tow.
At first, the panoramic landscape was familiar, but after a couple of hours trailblazing dirt roads in the sticks, it was like “where the heck are we?”. That was where dad would stop the vehicle, grab the road map from the glove box and proceed to systematically unfold all the creases on the hood of the car to assure a complete overview of the territory; to determine our location like he was General Patton on a mission...and if it was windy, my job was to weigh down the flapping paper so it wouldn’t go crazy and take off into the sky never to be seen again.
Once we pinpointed our exact whereabouts, let’s just say the process of refolding the map the exact same way it was unfolded; well, good luck with that, but it often ended in a good laugh. This all may sound tedious to some folks, but you know, the effort and outcome of using a folded paper roadmap created this bonding moment in time and a fond memory cherished forever for me. Priceless.
I end this story with yours truly standing in line at a local gas station the other day and out of curiosity, while waiting my turn to belly up to the counter, I took a wide view glance at the merchandise available and noticed no folding road maps anywhere.
So as I made my way to the register, I nonchalantly mentioned to the cashier “where are the paper maps located?” The gentleman, I’d say his age was late 20s silently gazed at me as if I was clinically touched in the head and without hesitancy, he said that they don’t carry “Those old-fashioned maps for quite a while now.”
He then reached into his back pocket, pulled out his Apple smart phone and pridefully, excitedly pointed out a specific GPS app to me with glee, saying “This is the best for all driving directions, those paper maps were really a pain in the butt.”
I just sighed “oh well,” took my change and walked to my car. But is it progress? Maybe, but as I got into the driver’s seat, I stretched my arm to the glove compartment and noted my trusted roadmap on hand and I thought to myself “Keep that progress, I’m good.”