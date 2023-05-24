TAWAS: Walleye fishing had been spotty from shore and piers. Anglers were catching walleye off Whitestone Point. Anglers were catching lake trout off Tawas Point in 20 to 40 feet of water. Atlantic salmon were around at the pier but were not biting yet.
OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Atlantic salmon and walleye were around in good numbers and a couple coho were spotted. Nowhere near as many, but there were still steelhead being caught in the river. White jigs worked well for walleye at the mouth and minnows or spoons worked well for Atlantic salmon.
ALPENA: Fishing was good on the open water. Those fishing North Point to Thunder Bay Island were doing well in waters 30 to 60 feet on lake trout and Atlantic salmon. Atlantic salmon were being caught 20 to 30 feet down on spoons in orange, gold, and silver/greens while trout are being taken 30 feet to bottom. Best colors for trout were oranges, watermelon and white/green combos. Atlantic salmon and several Chinook were taken in the channel from the cement plant along with a few walleye. Those fishing the pier head south were targeting walleye in 20 to 30 feet of water with crankbaits and crawler harnesses with moderate success. In the Grass Island area, anglers were catching northern pike while casting large spinnerbaits and swimbaits.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: The steelhead have all but left the river system. Anglers targeting the river were catching walleye, smallmouth bass, pike and bullhead. Walleye were being taken while jigging swim baits as well as crawlers and leaches. Smallmouth bass were moving into the bedding areas and were caught with spinnerbaits and plastics.
PRESQUE ISLE: The windy days and cold water had the fish scattered all throughout the water column. While some anglers found fish in 30 feet of water others found fish in 70 feet of water. Atlantic salmon and trout were caught between 15 and 60 feet down using watermelon, orange/gold, greens, and chartreuse colored spoons. Stoneport produced a few Atlantic salmon and a couple juvenile Chinook salmon while the majority of trout came from North Bay to Thompson Harbor. Pier anglers were catching a few Atlantic salmon using a variety of casting spoons and colors. Northern pike and smallmouth bass were around the piers and were caught with shallow running crankbaits and plastic swimbaits.
ROCKPORT: Anglers were starting to see a random Atlantic salmon and some nice pike around the old dock and in front of the boat ramp. Fish that were caught were coming in on green/silver and blue/silver spoons. Boat anglers were getting a mix of trout and Atlantic salmon from Middle Island in waters 40 to 70 feet. Planer boards were taking the majority of fish in the middle of the water column with spoons in a variety of colors. Dipsy divers were also productive with spoons and flasher/ spin glow combos.
ROGERS CITY: Lake trout were caught by boat anglers. The best location was north and west of the harbor up towards 40 Mile Point. The best depths were anywhere from 45 to 70 feet of water. The lake trout appeared to be scattered in the water column instead of being close to the bottom although they were present near the bottom as well. Anglers were running spoons that were green, green and orange, silvers, blue and silver, green and silver. They were also running dodgers or cowbells with spin glos near the bottom or up off the bottom in 10 to 15 feet. Atlantic salmon should be showing up now. Fish them high in the water column, the top 15 feet and run brightly colored spoons on short lead cores or sliders on riggers. They seem to like the regular size spoons or the smaller spoons
OCQUEOC RIVER: Anglers reported slow fishing. The steelhead run appeared to be finished. There were reports of smallmouth bass being caught.
CHEBOYGAN: A few anglers were starting to hit the lake with limited success for lake trout. The best depths were 30 to 70 feet. Anglers were fishing the Poe Reef and running spoons, lots of greens, green and yellow, and blue. They were also using dodgers or cowbells with spin glos.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: The gates were closed down to two and the flow had lightened up. The river was still loaded with suckers. It was slow for everything else. Anglers were trying for walleye, but success was very slow.