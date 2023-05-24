TAWAS: Walleye fishing had been spotty from shore and piers. Anglers were catching walleye off Whitestone Point. Anglers were catching lake trout off Tawas Point in 20 to 40 feet of water. Atlantic salmon were around at the pier but were not biting yet. 

OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Atlantic salmon and walleye were around in good numbers and a couple coho were spotted. Nowhere near as many, but there were still steelhead being caught in the river. White jigs worked well for walleye at the mouth and minnows or spoons worked well for Atlantic salmon.