URBAN DUCK

URBAN DUCK – While mallards mostly nest along marshes, ponds and other waterways, some will nest in urban areas near buildings. The DNR gets calls annually asking for help to relocate broods of ducklings from buildings and roofs to nearby wetlands.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – In the next few weeks, mallard ducklings across Michigan will be hatching and following their mothers to marshes, ponds and streams to be raised into big, strong ducks.

For most mallard families, this process goes off without a hitch. But every year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) gets calls asking for help to relocate broods of ducklings from buildings and roofs to nearby wetlands.

