LANSING – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding over $1.7 million in Fisheries Habitat Grants for conservation projects on lakes and streams statewide.

These funds are matched by more than $3.2 million in partner contributions, for a total conservation value of about $5 million. The projects will rehabilitate and protect valuable fish habitats that provide the foundation for Michigan’s world-class fisheries. Five of the funded projects are DNR Priority Habitat Conservation Projects – those proactively identified by the department as important to sustaining healthy habitats, fisheries and aquatic communities.

