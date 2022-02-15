I do not want to diminish this whole vibe of the Valentine's Day tradition, not to mention that crossbow bearing cherub named Cupid — with his crosshairs locked and loaded, ready to cap you with those hollow point love arrows right in one's beating heart, but over the last few years I have voiced my disdain and cynicism for the celebration of the "Day of love and affection."
I became this calloused old coot that would bark out the distinct belief that to claim one's admiration for one another should not just be reserved to one day out of the year — and don't get me started about Sweetest Day!
I would never succumbed to the realization that the fine folks at Hallmark Card, at FTD Flowers, at Zane's Jewelry, or at Hershey's Chocolates can dictate that everyone should solely put forth a devoted effort on this one specific day of the year, to express an undying admiration for the loved one in their life (although it's a very nice gesture nonetheless from your darling).
Your patronage gives these very popular businesses a healthy bottom line (And I'm sure they thank you!) and with that said; now folks — you know who you are guys and girls — your sweetie pie partner expects some sort of a decent attempt on this romantically sacred holiday.
They expect you to simply bedazzle, to amaze, and to whisk their breath away and sweep him or her right off their feet. On a side note, an amusement park roller coaster results in the same exact thing, but hey, that's just me!
I ponder back upon my simple childhood times in the yesteryear days during Valentine's past. Me, in my Moe Howard haircut and bangs, all decked out in the latest Fonzie T-Shirt from K-Mart, looking foxy in my burgundy bell bottom corduroy pants, with a firm grip on my vintage Evil Knieval lunchbox. Life was just simple for a pre-teen hooligan in them days; home room seating order, walk-in coat rooms, ABC's-123's, left hand-right hand, class bells, three daily recesses, monkey bars and metal merry-go-rounds, fun impromptu games of tag, kickball, or marbles.
The boys were boys, and the girls were, well, full of cooties, you know it was the whole snips and snails and puppy dogs tails versus the sappy sugar and spice and all things nice school yard mantra. There would come a ceasefire truce mandated every February, where in grade school we would always celebrate Valentine's Day by cutting a slotted hole in a Converse shoe box then decorating the box with pastel construction paper, hands full of glitter, a colorful array of stencils and the mighty Elmer's Glue.
Each student would make out home made or store bought Valentine cards for all their classmates and then secretly place them in each other's box. I can't help to relate the pure joy I felt when I opened my shoe box to a number of Valentine notes of good wishes and sweet nothings. It really boosted my spirit back then despite myself, and at the time, it gave me pure hope for a love unconditional, even though I didn't truly know what that meant for youthful me, but I realize that I still have that feeling blazing in my heart and my mind today
Cupid indeed keeps his sights on us constantly. Here's my valentine to you all. May you never lose your spark to make someone's life (and your own) worthwhile, to love and respect without the very ounce of prejudice, jealousy or pain. Love naturally shows itself as it will come in every fleeting glance, in every sweet breath, in every selfless action, everyday of the year. May you all have this love in your heart and mind, may you all feel those wonderful little warm and fuzzy feelings and lastly, may you all have a wonderful and safe Valentine's Day celebration!