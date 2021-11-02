I absolutely love this time of year in glorious Tawas, with tourist season coming to a close. There is a sense of serenity on the horizon. There is this simple kind of a hush. There is spectacle and awe when experiencing the distinct yet simple subtle changes of the fresh, brisk, and the sometimes fickle weather (sometimes all in one day) in northeast Michigan.
This joyous transition, which welcomes itself without haste in the autumn, has that familiar ode to overgrown pumpkin patches, hayride corn mazes, hot apple cider, stoking the wood stove and the all day chili bubbling on the stove top, the aroma radiating all throughout the house
There is a presence of that Jack Frost nip in the outdoor air, this forever gloss of a golden skyline hue, as its covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon coating, along with days of that drab-gray flannel gossamer skyline canvas with a hint of light sprinkle and its casual gathering of ground wetness. That slightly warm, yet still chilly outdoor sensation, which embraces itself around one and all, as the freshly fallen colored leaves are collected on a lazy Sunday, then fervently destroyed with a family friendly cannonball leap of faith into the heaping pile. But most of all autumn makes way to the eventual anticipation of the ghoulish glory and its candy coated pursuit that is the spectacle of Halloween night.
There was nothing more anticipated than our Halloween night capers back in the yesteryear, gathering, then haunting, then begging in a happy guttural chant of a “trix-or-treats” along the criss-crossing streets of 1970’s Tawas.
Whether it was harassing mom into going into town to the local five and dime at the last moment, for that particular store bought costume of either Spider-man, Capt. Caveman, Speed Racer or Bozo the Clown, or the instant moment of self-proclaimed creativity to put together an outfit from the impromptu collection of dad’s old work uniforms, brick-a-brack casual wear and/or his oversized wardrobe from a dusty treasure trunk in the back corner of the basement, then masking oneself in various junk drawer Avon make-up, Bisquik pancake batter, frizzled long haired wigs or a dabble of egg white to adhere a thick walrus-equivalent mustache, in attempt to fool the world for that brief shining moment that your disguise will not reveal your identity.
There was this fever pitched onslaught to assure that every house, porch and patio in the 30 square block radius was covered without prejudice yet maybe with a prank or two, yet all houses participated with glee and charity and the pure satisfaction that my pillow case in hand was super heavy with ill-gotten booty. There was a sense of purpose when Halloween was on a school night, some bragging rights in the classroom for sure. They were great times indeed! May you all enjoy this Autumn season in all its glory!