Ever since the invention of money, people have been trying to scam one another out of it. You can look back to early recorded history, as far back as 300 B.C. and read about Greek merchants trying to scam insurance companies out of money.
One of the earliest scam attempts was insurance fraud, and included a Greek merchant named Hegestratos, who took out an insurance policy on his corn-hauling ship, and then tried to sink the ship by chopping a hole into it with an ax.
This was in order to kill the crew, and then collect the insurance money, and sell the corn — which was actually never on the ship to begin with.
He was caught in the act with the ax, and drown trying to get away from his angry crew. Today scammers are still at it, trying to take what is not theirs, but they can be a little more convincing, less dramatic, and typically the scams do not involve wooden ships, an ax or end in one person involved in drowning.
If you have a cell phone then I’d bet dollars to doughnuts that you’ve been the potential victim of the “You’re car’s factory warranty is about to expire” scam attempt.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), if you get such a call, “slam on the brakes,” do not talk to them and hang up.
The illegal robocalls are companies that are not related in any way to your car dealer or car manufacturer, FTC officials say, and the “extended warranty” that they’re trying to sell is actually a service contract that often sells for hundreds or thousands of dollars.
FTC officials said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic scams, such as the extended warranty calls, have increased dramatically, due in part to a lot of people being stuck at home and being easier to reach than normally.
One target of the scams are the elderly, who have been taken by scammers in large numbers over the years. Recently due to an uptick is scams targeting the elderly, the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release highlighting a lot of the scams that grifters have been using on the elderly in Alcona and Iosco Counties.
If you have a loved-one that may have talked to you about something "too good to be true," or have been impacted by one of the following scams, give your area police department a call.
The Sweepstake Scam: Deputies say that in this scam the caller will notify the victim and tell them they’ve won a sweepstakes, such as Publisher’s Clearing House. They then tell the victim that in order to get their prize, they must pay money in either a cashier’s check or gift cards.
The caller instructs the victim to pay money either in gift cards or cashiers check and then mail them to a specific address to obtain their winnings. Sometimes deputies say, there is a preparation to this scam where the victim will receive notices in the mail. Deputies advise that citizens should never send money to an unknown source, especially to be able to claim a prize.
The IRS Scam: Deputies say the caller tells the victim that a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless they pay their overdue taxes immediately! The caller tells the victim that if they pay they can reduce the amount they owe but that it has to remain a secret. According to deputies, they will not come and arrest you for unpaid taxes.
And according to the Internal Revenue Service, they will never call to demand money, and will only notify you by mail to set up appointments with agents to discuss audits.
The Grandma/Grandpa Scam: The caller will pretend to be your grandchild and ask you to send money for an emergency, deputies say. They will claim to have been in an accident, arrested, need medical help, and sometimes all three. The caller will try and trick you into giving a grandchild's name to make it sound more convincing, according to officials. If you are concerned that it may be legitimate, we recommend calling your grandchild or their parent.
Cryptocurrency: This is a new scam that officials are seeing. The caller will pretend that they are from your local bank to gain information from you regarding your account. Never give personal account information to anyone over the phone.
Satellite TV scam: Another scam that is being reported by the Michigan Attorney General’s office is the “satellite TV scam” where scammers call people and offer to give you satellite tv service at 50 percent of the cost, if you pay with a prepaid credit card. They claim that the cost of the service will be deducted from the card. In reality, the scammer just wants you to get money on a prepaid card, and never give you the service. Remember, legitimate companies doing business will never require you to buy a gift card, or prepaid credit card, for their services.
According to the FTC, many scams are involving prepaid credit cards. In December the FTC shared that in the first nine months of 2021, consumers reported losing $148 million in scams where gift cards were used as the form of payment. That amount is more than was reported in all of 2020.
I guess the upshot of this information is that when in doubt, ask someone who you trust if you are making the right decision before you go get a cashier’s check, write a check, get gift card, or otherwise send money to someone. Our local law enforcement agencies, as well as commissions on aging, and local authorities are here to help when we are in doubt about fraud situations.
Call your bank or credit union and speak to someone who knows about these potential scams. They don't want to see you lose your money.
And you have a question about a potential scam, or think you’ve been scammed, give your local police a call.
Having worked for many years I have learned one thing that is universal: making a dollar isn’t an easy task, and I don’t want some creep taking that hard-earned money from me or my family and friends. So if you’re reading this column, keep an eye out for people trying to take advantage of you. If you have a loved-one who is getting taken advantage of, work with them to make sure they’re not getting taken for a ride, and remember, if it’s too good to be true, it probably isn't true.