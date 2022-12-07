So it’s never on anyone’s basic weekend agenda to gleefully set forth to sort, organize and/or clean out the back area of the garage. It’s usually a haphazard crime scene assortment of metal Maxwell House coffee cans and old Tupperware plastic serving bowls chuck full of random nuts, bolts, various sized washers, household fixtures and just plain whatnot, that for the love of Pete has me puzzled as to the reasoning of why some of these items were even being set aside and saved for that proverbial rainy day.

As I’m going through this brikabrak, I let out a sigh of deep regret, and take a long fleeting glance from floor to ceiling to reveal there’s this slapdash stacking of about 25 to 30 large cardboard boxes loaded full of stuff — in no particular order or rationale — an “out of sight/out of mind” daily collection that only became this great makeshift wall of countless stored time capsules.

