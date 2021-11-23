If I can be “frank” for a moment (no pun intended), it never sat very well with me about the gap that is thrust upon the eventual recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday season these past few years.
Halloween pretty much starts its run once autumn begins its seasonal transition in September, from the forest green foliage and sandy beaches to the multi colored canvas of fallen leaves, gray flannel skies, the annual family trip to the local pumpkin patch or apple orchard and the inevitable quest for tricks-or-treats around the neighborhood for all the ghosts and ghouls of the hallowed blustery night.
It seems like literally on Nov. 1, there’s this emphasis to quickly start celebrating the upcoming Christmas season with a premature mad dash to brightly decorate the house and yard, to cue up the yuletide music on the family turntable and to vision those sugarplums in the heads of the kids-at-heart until the eve of St. Nick’s flight around the world.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m no Ebenezer Scrooge looking to yank away Tiny Tim’s crutch. I embrace the Christmas celebration with as much jolly jubilee and great tidings as anyone, but only in due time, namely after Thanksgiving in the weeks that lead up to Christmas. In general it seems that if the holidays had a yearly staff gathering, poor Thanksgiving would be relegated to sit at the kiddie table in the back of the ballroom, like a distant third cousin of Halloween and Christmas. In my opinion, nobody puts Thanksgiving in a corner
And it’s not just Thanksgiving Day itself, but the entire week of Thanksgiving, from early Monday morning through Sunday night, that brings a certain flurry of fond melancholy as well as this over-whelming glee of togetherness. Togetherness is picking up the family or life-long friends (and the constant hugging that ensues) at the busy airport terminal or bus station depot downstate. It’s the inevitable coin flip that determines who gets the pull out futon in the sewing room or the air mattress in the kids bedroom. It’s also the family fun nights of playing Twister in the living room or surviving beer pong on the back deck. And don’t forget the olfactory collection of a scrumptious variety of aromatic foods being prepared and sample attempts being stopped with a smack from the cook with their wooden spoon.
Later that same day there is that solemn moment as everyone clasps hands around the decked out dining room table, in recognition of grace and good will, followed by the moment where everyone puts on the feed bag and overindulges themselves into a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce/green bean casserole and pumpkin pie and sugar coma-like state of satisfaction.
The overindulgence is always followed with everyone huddling around the console television to scream obscenities as the Detroit Lions attempt to score 24 points and pull off a win in the last two minutes of their nationally televised Thanksgiving game.
After the Thursday feast, there’s the leftovers, a smörgåsbord of Thanksgiving food for breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the weekend, followed with a final laugh and a tear or two saying goodbye and be safe until next time as your beloved family and friends depart until next year.
This Thanksgiving, readers, let’s just take a moment to be thankful for all the good fortune, great tidings and divine blessings that surround us each and every day. Whether its the euphoria of triumph or the strength to endure tragedy, always cherish and be thankful for family, friendships, freedoms and faith and may you all and your families have a joyous and safe Thanksgiving holiday!