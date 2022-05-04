Around the late 1970s, early 1980s, there was never any doubt about my mother’s natural hand-me-down, generational ability for a well-balanced home cooked meal.
She would always emphasize on the plate presentation for all the dinners placed on the table with a great, pin-point precision. It was a master work of culinary art if you will, a full Corningware dish definitely worthy of that obligatory snapshot from the Polaroid camera before digging in with glee.
And my mom (bless her soul) had a way to incorporate vegetables (she pronounced them “veggietables”) into our meals without a hint of malcontent or slight-of-hand for the taste or texture (she could literally feed her veggies to a reluctant carnivore).
Not to mention, mother had to create these very tasty meals within a fixed budget. The kitchen cupboards could be literally sparse of product, but she could fancy and fix the equivalent of a five-star restaurant filet mignon out of a box of elbow noodles, a can of Campbell’s soup, a little bit of this and a pinch of that from a plethora of secret ingredients off the top of her head.
That said, it was always the occasional treat to dine out, and as a mild mannered, yet hyper-extensive teenaged neo-maxi zoomed dweebie, my go-to preference was to partake my taste buds at the local McDonald’s.
And boy-o-boy, their overhead menu was jam-packed with fast food; a mouth watering of flavor and feast... but in hard times of keeping a tightened belt and a prosaic cash flow that confronted our family unit, mother would just try her creative hand at replicating the iconic Big Mac at home. I mean, it’s mom, what could go wrong?
It wasn’t like our household had the exact ingredients for an identical Big Mac verbatim, so mom took some liberties in her old school specialty of prep and process at the kitchen cutting board.
I watched with a curious yet vigilant anticipation. First off, she didn’t bother to wash her hands, maybe germs back in those days were healthy for you? She would then scoop up two generous, giant balls of USDA approved 70/30 ground beef hamburger, and patty cake pound the meat into quasi-circular oblong shapes, then spurlunk them down into a piping hot cast iron skillet drenched in a pool of melted butter.
As the burgers snapped, crackled and popped on the stovetop, she would systematically put together the added fixings. Now, moms have this instinctive nature to improvise, if we didn’t have a certain something, she would just wing it.
For example, if there were no hamburger buns, she’d just figure to use Wonder Bread instead, then take out a butcher knife, and she’d slice up some garden fresh tomatoes and green peppers, I’m thinking to myself “I don’t remember tomatoes or green peppers being in the Big Mac jingle?”
Then she’d pull out the block of government cheese and proceed to cut out a couple 3-inch thick slices and place them onto the already cooking hamburger slabs. Lastly, she would joyfully build this leaning tower of burgers covered in gooey cheese blobs with tomato and peppers toppings, along with a spoonful of real mayo; between a top, middle and bottom slice of grease soaked bread. Admittedly, it didn’t look anything like a Big Mac at all, but it tasted fantastic. Anything that came from the kitchen to dining table had mom’s loving touch that made any meal that much better
Just a moment to wish a HAPPY DAY to all the moms of the world on May 8 for all the unconditional “TLC” you provide without any hesitation, without prejudice and with an enduring maternal instinct to wrap your arms around tightly and never let go.
Like that magical antiseptic with your gentle kiss to a boo-boo, that relentless stink eye you give in a moment of catching one red-handed in the cookie jar or that swell of warmth and comfort you provide in times of sorrow and despair and that way you remedy and safeguard your loved ones from all that is wrong with our world. Indeed, mom’s way was always the best.