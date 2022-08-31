So a quick preface to my story: I’m not much into the whole hexes and spells of superstitions when it comes to wishing luck, hoping success, or requesting affliction.
That widely, held in the highest regard chant, action or gesture to obtain possession of the greater good within your world, this unjustified belief in the supernatural causation that unequivocally leads to certain consequences of a desired event or outcome, that’s not me.
Is it avoiding walking under a ladder? A four-leafed clover? The rabbit’s foot? Flicking a pinch of salt over your shoulder? All this bother that gives heed to the simple act of throwing a coin into the wishing well. In life’s real world trials and tribulations, pure hogwash I say.
That said about a faux peace in mind and solace of heart as result to all this nonsense, there’s still that one stretch of time a year for the average sport minded Michigander, whatever their penchant of superstition may be, the magical ju-ju behavior, a repeated incantation, the emotional dangle on a charm bracelet or just the obligatory out loud back talk that eases one’s mind and wellbeing when it comes to a certain NFL football team.
Well folks, it’s that very time again for the Detroit Lions to kick-off another season and finally make history, or maybe save face, or just plain break wind.
Some of you may not relate to this never ending, bottomless procedural journey of frustration, reflection, revelation and heart palpitations that unfold due to our favorite team every Sunday.
Whether you’re the avid fanatic, the acidic sourpuss or the poor weekend widow rattling her fingernails on the coffee table, for the next 20-some odd weeks or so, there will be constant commentary on the Lions. It’s either the drastic naysayers, who are hard pressed to remind any and everyone that this is the 66th year of the hapless Motor City Kitties rebuilding from the ground up (It’s a different year but the same old rotten ball team!) with their deflated football mushmouth commentary.
Sometime its the extreme Lions zealots that hold this distinct, hell or high water Michigan-based mindset that there can be a mere glimmer of a lightning bolt, from the heavens above, to be contained in a bottle with a cork, just for even that brief, fleeting moment of glory and validation. The “This is the year!!!” rebel yell cattle call can be heard from these folks.
There is the ongoing passive/aggressive hoopla, hail marys and empty banter from a fanbase devoted to the very core of their souls, unsavory routine exclamations such as “they blew another early lead,” or “let’s just hope to rebound from this disappointing finish” or simply “Good Lord! He fumbled that frickin’ ball on the goal line!”
It is the glass half empty or half full adage, and there are some desperate souls that are just happy to have a glass in hand to throw at the television screen. That’s the modern day ragtag distorted image of our beloved Honolulu blue and silver.
So in 1934, a Michigan radio executive who owned the station WJR, purchased the Portsmouth Spartans out of Ohio for $8,000 and moved the team to Detroit, renaming them the Lions to coincide with the city’s other feline-based pro baseball team The Detroit Tigers, and the Lions started off with a respectable 10-game win streak, that included seven shutouts for their very first inaugural season.
And for their sophomore year, they advanced to the 1935 NFL Championship Game against the New York Giants, the Lions won that game 26–7 to secure the franchise’s first ever World Championship!
Then there’s the oft-mentioned and always immortalized year 1956, they faced Cleveland in the NFL Championship Game, but sadly this time, however, the Browns destroyed the Lions 56–10 and this is where the legacy of the lonesome losers begin, an all too familiar tradition of decades of the Lions finding new ways to disappoint week-to-week, to mortify even the thick-skinned onlooker, to thwart victory out of the hands of defeat, and to crush all the lifeforce from our very own consciousness.
The “would’ve-could’ve-should’ve” boys seemed cursed right from the bowels of Hades and fire where the Lions are always profiled in the after game highlights; for all the other winning football teams — of course, there’s the Bye Week for the Lions, time to regroup but nobody’s holding their breath. Bye Week is usually favored by 10 points and their annual Thanksgiving Day gala as the masses congregate around the console TV to scream obscenities, as the Lions attempt to score 24 points and pull off a miracle win in the last two minutes of a nationally televised game, to conclude they missed it by that much.
It’s way too easy to play the “blame game” as to the reasons behind their woes and worries, whether to ridicule the owners, the front office, the coaching, the referees or even the ball boy, all this finger pointing, it’s a waste of time and energy. You can’t help but realize the smothering weight of impatience for the natives circling the covered horse drawn wagons, the disgruntled town villagers with the torches and pitchforks, dogs and cats living together, pure anarchy I tell you!
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not the type to deem the Lions a chronic lost cause, I just love the underdog! That David vs. Goliath scenario just gets my blood a-pumping and when in the throes of the occasional triumph, it puts a lump in my throat everytime and that’s the very essence of all things Detroit Lions and why we’re so drawn to them empathetically.
I believe there will be a time where great tales will be spoken for generations to come, songs will be written and sung gleefully around every campfire about the Lions. My mantra is “You have to keep rooting for the Lions, win, lose or just plain ugly as their day will come.
It’s that precise moment of a winning ball club — that sense of with every play there’s this chance of victory, all the parts running on every cylinder of its well tuned engine. The recognition, respect, and honor will reveal the true fans in the Lions nation; to literally mention the Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl under the same expendable breath. Honestly, I will most definitely cry the ugly cry in that moment of emotional glory. This is dedicated to all who continue this journey of hope and chance, in keeping the faith, and always crossing your fingers.