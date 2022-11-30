As the old saying goes, they broke the mold when they made Tawas City resident Neil Thornton.
Many of our readers knew Neil, who was a longtime newspaperman, historian, and businessman in the Tawas Area, having been the longtime editor and co-owner of The Tawas Herald, as well as the editor and photographer for The Iosco News-Herald.
They have seen him snapping a photo at an event or even bought a book from his bookstore on Newman Street, The Book Nook.
Neil passed away at age of 94, on Oct. 20, and although he’s gone, the memory of Neil and his exploits in the community will be remembered for a very long time in my estimation.
Although myself, and many, would consider Neil Thornton the preeminent newsman in Iosco County, first introduction to Neil Thornton wasn’t due to my newspaper career, but I think it would be fair to say he fostered my love of history, journalism and the local area even before I met him or paid attention to his name.
It was in the library of the then Richardson Middle School, doing reports for social studies class, that I would check out books written by Neil Thornton to use for book reports. I knew if there was something about local history that would make good fodder for a book report on a local happening, it would be a Neil Thornton book. He made these books, gathered partly from research in the decades of original copies of the Tawas Herald, fragile and ancient four-page newspapers he kept in his little workshop in Tawas City.
Neil’s little volumes, published under “Printer’s Devil Press,” (A printer’s devil is a coequal term for a young apprentice in a print shop tasked with being the “gofer” or errand boy for the boss) were printed in his little print shop on his property and sold at The Book Nook and in other places in Iosco County. They didn’t just make for good book report information, they were also extremely interesting and I found myself reading them even when I didn’t need to do school work.
Neil’s shop, as I remember it, was a museum to the printing industry, full of antique equipment and strange archaic objects of the craft that a layperson would have no idea what they were used for. The thing about Neil’s shop, however, is it wasn’t a museum, because curators rarely grab a piece of kit off the wall to use it in the publication of a book.
One of the darkest days of my early journalism career involved covering a tragic event, the drowning of a young boy in the winter months of January 2006 on Van Etten Lake in Oscoda. I was one of the first people on the scene, and although local emergency first responders worked as hard as they could to find the boy in the icy lake and save his life, he wasn’t found until the next day.
Never having been in a situation like that in my life, I was crushed, as well as the community around Van Etten Lake where this happened. It was hard for me as a reporter to come to terms with tragedy; I could only imagine what it was like for the families involved.
Having to report on such a thing in the community was very hard, and felt almost impossible, and the following day I was numb from thinking about what had happened, and how the public would take the story that I had to write about for the newspaper.
The following day, only having met Neil Thornton a couple of times, I was tasked with visiting Neil to interview him about a forthcoming history book he had penned. He could tell that I was shook up about the incident.
Neil was kind, he listened to me, related a few stories of his own where he had to cover heart wrenching events in the community to the public early in his career, and enforced the fact that working in the media we were doing a job and a service to the community.
He said that maybe my story would be read by a mother and the lesson would save her kid’s life in the future when he or she decided they wanted to venture out on weak January lake ice? You never knew, he said, but “don’t feel bad about doing your job.”
Having someone there who had been in my place, and dealt with the same kinds of emotions in writing tragic events, helped me. Neil wasn’t above busting my chops, however.
Sometimes, Neil would come into the newsroom in East Tawas and he would hand me a printed press release to include in the paper. I would look it over and say “Yeah I think we can get this in with just a few changes.”
This is me, a greenhorn, a little cur, a relative pipsqueak in the newspaper trade, telling a seasoned newsman, who reported overseas for Stars and Stripes, shot pictures of Marylin Monroe, and literally grew up in a newspaper facility, that I could run his press release “with some tweaks.”
To this Neil would just display a giant grin (this happened a few times) and he would look at Iosco News Editor John Morris, sitting nearby, roll his eyes under his huge white eyebrows and sarcastically spout, “OK, if you say so, you’re the one in the writer’s chair, hotshot!”
He and John would then go on to bust my chops with things that shouldn’t be repeated in a family newspaper.
Although he was a nonagenarian and operated antique printing technology, one would think that Neil would keep to the old ways of technology, but that was not the case. He used a computer, maintained a website, regularly used the internet, emailed, and would bring in his press releases printed out on an inkjet printer.
It must have been something for Neil, who grew up in the age of typesetting letterpress printing (little wooden blocks of type in a wooden frame) to being able to hit “print” on a computer screen and have your page — in four color no less — just appear, as if magic, in a plastic tray.
That is the mark of a true printer in my estimation; they’re not going to do something the old way just for nostalgia’s sake. They’re going to do it the best way that is possible in this day and age. I feel that Neil Thornton, someone who will be greatly missed in this community, is a piece of nostalgia that should never go away. We will miss you, Neil.