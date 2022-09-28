I never usually subscribe to the obligatory sequel to these recent mundane rants and viewpoints in my articles, but for goodness gracious sakes alive, I've been overwhelmed with this perpetual nonsense of certain lapses in memory, and the overall disdain that my cerebral substance is lacking the electrical jump start to my brain stem muscle reflex.
I do not drink coffee (a big thank you to my young affinity to the cable channel HBO) or any kind of sugary caffeine soda pop in the last decade or so to exert artificial energy (Mt. Dew be damned). But honestly, I loathe when I draw a complete blank in my recollection of certain specifics.
Have you ever just get stuck in a moment, then inevitably get entangled in a thought erasing cobweb in the back corner of your brain pan on that one particular minute detail over a person, place or thing's identification?
That impromptu moment of a literal blind stare into the distant thin air to achieve personal recollect and clarity, which is very disheartening, believe me, my mind's eye and inner support voice is ever present, but it's like the horizontal hue adjustment flip switch dial between the ears needs a slight tweaking.
It's like the answer is right on the tip my tongue and ready to spew out; but without any satisfactory pay off to retain this remembrance in question. I'm just puzzled on this form of aphorism, outright transfixed, that little skin wrinkled indenture that forms between my eyebrows; appearing in equal emotional quantities of sheer bewilderment and bland contempt.
And there is me, always speaking out-loud to better assist my recollection but sometime its within earshot of an audience, and that certain someone present in the group who is compelled to attempt to jog my memory by just throwing out random names, words, or guesses, which just jumbles all my little bits of grey matter like a wet waded up piece of yesterday's newspaper, purely maddening.
I know it can't just be me, I'm usually cognitive, fluent, and lucid; but I am beginning to think maybe I am cursed with this affliction of an inevitable brain fogginess that come with the natural trials and rigors of just getting older, an acute condition of spotty recall that happens to occur at the most inopportune times or locations. There's nothing "acute" about it, ha!
Now there are these moments of general forgetfulness that occur with the best of us, the "duh" occasions that evokes the classic self-sustained open hand thwack to the side of your head and saying "I should have had a V-8."
An example is when you're in a hurried rush at the crack of dawn to get yourself awake, ready, and out the door with a bag lunch in hand to get to work on time, to jump in the car and down the road you flee; then looking at your feet only to realize you're still wearing your fuzzy sky blue house slippers. Yikes.
Or sitting on the sofa perusing the TV Guide, but cannot locate your reading glasses, so you start a search about the common areas of the house, but then you do six or seven other things in the process , and you sit back down just to realize your glasses are still missing, and wait, what? Now where's the TV Guide?
So here's my spin and grievance about my fine motor mental abilities (or lack of). I love pop trivia, what a better method to keep a loving memory on by gone days of our youth and the people and events that shaped and honed our pop culture heritage? Oftentimes I will be listening to the Free Beer and Hot Wings radio morning show broadcast on the local 100.7 FM and their "Dumber than the Show" trivia game segment. The main objective is that the call-in participant is pitted against one of the show's primary hosts in a contest to answer five random trivia questions in a span of two minutes, the person who answers the most questions correctly, wins the bragging rights, and the caller is also prized a certain money amount in the case of their winning effort.
I like to play along to stretch my proverbial trivial knowledge and in this particular instance, I was crushing the first three of four answers without as much as a pause in thought, but then the fifth question seemed easy-peasy, lemon squeezy; what renowned TV sportscaster was the prime time host of 12 Olympic Games between 1988 and 2016?
In my head, I literally can see this guy's face but I drew a great big zoned out dial tone blank to the first and last name, a slow descent accompanied by some self-inflicted scorn, anger, disbelief, and surprise; the mind's gears just a grinding, smoke signals exiting from my ears from all the friction; nothing.
And then the ultimate karma gives compliment to my utter dismay, the dang radio signal fizzled, then faded out before the answer to the question was revealed, and don't be fooled, pounding the radio fervently with a closed fist did not work...
Now I'm forever plagued with flipping my brain noodles like a rolodex to come up with the name of this person, and I am the type of stubborn personality that feels that it's way too easy to Google the answer, I absolutely have to achieve this satisfaction on my own accord. Now a few hours have passed; hmm, sportscaster? I was rattling names off like a school room roll call...Howard Cosell, Vin Scully, Jim McKay, Keith Jackson, Al Michaels; heck even, Joe Buck or Jim Nance...who am I kidding? None are correct by a long shot; all I'm getting is a great big goose egg...this is my malevolence and malady, as much as I attempted to come up with the correct name, the more I was forced down that empty psychological rabbit hole. Oh well, such is life with its hit or miss, I won't lose any sleep over it. Then that night about 3 a.m., I suddenly snapped awake from a fine R.E.M. slumber, looked blankly into the dark and mumbled the answer "Bob Costas"...yes, Bob Costas, good lord!